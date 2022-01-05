SKN COVID Update: 156 New Covid Cases

One hundred and fifty cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis in the last 24 hours according to the St. Kitts and Nevis Covid-19 Situation Report No. 642. The distribution of the new cases are as follows: St. Kitts 139 and Nevis 17.

Thia takes the total number of active cases to 643; St. Kitts 548 and Nevis 95.

Since the start of the pandemic, St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded 3289 cases of the viral illness from 60, 991 tests. The death toll remains at 28.

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, 55, 419 doses of the vaccine have been administered: 42, 180 on St. Kitts and 13, 239 on Nevis.