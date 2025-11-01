New MRI Facility “One of the Most Advanced in the Region,” Says Prime Minister Drew

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 31, 2025 (PMO) — Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has exressed that the new MRI facility currently being constructed at the Joseph N. France General Hospital represents a major leap forward in healthcare delivery for the Federation, describing the structure as “one of the most advanced in the region.”



Speaking in Parliament on today, October 31st, Prime Minister Drew said, “Our MRI housing is one of the most advanced in the region, in terms of the outlaw of technology, in terms of its structure. We built it to withstand Category Five hurricanes. That is how we structure the building.”



He noted that the new MRI will be the first fully housed system in the Federation, replacing the containerized model currently used. “Those ones give a lot more opportunities to diagnose certain diseases… and it’s about time that the Federation has an MRI as part of the medical equipment outlay so that people can have proper diagnosis when needed,” Dr. Drew said.

The Prime Minister thanked contractor Huggins Construction and its team, lauding their attention to detail and adherence to manufacturer specifications. “According to Phillips, they have really done an excellent job to meet the specifications of what the housing for an MRI should be.”



Dr. Drew reaffirmed that the MRI machine is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2026.



