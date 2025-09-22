SKNFA HOSTS ENGAGING SESSION WITH PE TEACHERS AND COACHES IN NEVIS

Charlestown, Nevis – The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) recently hosted an interactive and impactful session with Physical Education teachers and coaches in Nevis, led by SKNFA Technical Director and Head of Refereeing. The initiative formed part of the Association’s ongoing commitment to strengthening football development and capacity building across the Federation.

The SKNFA Technical Director delivered an inspiring presentation on “The Role of the Coach inShaping the Future of Our Young People Through Sport.” He emphasized the responsibility coaches hold in positively influencing the next generation, the importance of structuring training sessions effectively, and highlighted the critical role of play in children’s overall development—both on and off the field.

Meanwhile, the Head of Refereeing outlined the SKNFA’s Youth Referee Program, detailing theclear pathways available for young people aspiring to become world-class match officials. He further encouraged coaches to assist in identifying students and players with the potential to excel as referees, underscoring the vital partnership between coaches and refereeing in the wider football ecosystem.

The session was met with great enthusiasm, with teachers and coaches actively engaging in discussions and sharing their perspectives. This collaborative exchange underscored the shared vision of using football not only as a competitive sport but also as a tool for education, discipline, and personal growth.

The SKNFA remains committed to fostering opportunities for development in every area of the game and to ensure that football continues to play a transformative role in the lives of young people across the Federation.

