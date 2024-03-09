SKNFA DIVISION ONE OFF TO A GREAT START

Jones Group Sandy Point FC, Security Forces FC, TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles and Molineux FC were the winners in the opening round of matches up to Friday March 8, 2024 in the 2024 SKNFA Division 1 League. The matches this season will be played at the National Bank Group of Companies Technical Center in St. Peters. Sandy Point FC are on a mission to return to the Premier League by the end of the season, as expressed by their coach Kenneth Douglas after the team crushed KFC Trinity/Challengers United 6-1 on Tuesday March 5.

Action between Molineux FC and Conaree Fireballs International in the SKNFA Division 1 League at the National Bank Group of Companies Technical Center in St Peters on Tuesday March 5 2024

“I am very happy with my guys. This is exactly what we trained on the pitch, and they came out tonight and they did just that,” Douglas said. “We want to be down here (Division 1) one year and one year only and go back up to Premier (Division) next year,” he added.

Meanwhile, Challengers assistant coach Clyde Herbert said this being the first game was used as an opportunity to see the quality of players they have this season. “It’s the first game so it’s about seeing what we have and working from there. We just want the guys to come out, train and we move on from here,” he said. This match followed the first match of the season at the same venue, where Molineux dispatched of Conaree Fireballs international 3-1.

Meanwhile, TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles and Security Forces FC registered big wins on Thursday March 7th. Dieppe Bay defeated Lodge Patriots 6-0 while Security Forces crushed Rivers of Living Water 8-0. Goal scorers for Dieppe Bay were:

Jaquan Rochester 22 mins

Reynaldo Mathew 33 Mins

Alphonso Murray. 44th min

Jason Phipps. 64h min

Josiah Bradshaw 77th min

Reynaldo Matthew 82nd min

The eight goals for Security Forces were scored by:

David Joseph ​5th min

Kareem Burrell 20th min

Dion Dolphin 26th, 40th and 56th

Omari Piggot 28th and 36th

Evansie Fahie 50th

After the match, Coach George Kinta Gilbert of Security Forces said his team performed according to their gameplan. “The team executed the game plan; possession, into the space, cross, goal. I am not surprised at the (number) of goals scored. We could have scored even more goals, but we took off (some of our starters),” Gilbert said.

-END-