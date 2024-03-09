VILLAGE SUPERSTARS WIN 2024 PRESIDENT’S CUP

The 2024 football season got underway on Friday March 1, 2024 with much fanfare and the coveted President’s Cup match between last year’s Premier league champions Rams Village Superstars and FA Cup Champs SL Horsfords St. Paul’s United. A brace from Dahjal Kelly ensured the premier league defending champions walked away with the first piece of silverware for the season. The match was broadcast live on the SKNFA Facebook page and on Television Caribbean (TVC) Channel 40 on the Cables’ Ultra TV.



SKNFA Presidents Cup winners Rams Village Superstars

GOAL SCORER for Village

Dajhal Kelly 2 goals – 30th & 81st min

GOAL SCORER for St. Paul’s

Keithroy Freeman 37th min

After the match Coach Stephen Clarke of Village Superstars, said the win was a great way to start the season. “For the players, they wanted to go out and seal this win to start off the season on a positive note; win another championship because when it’s all said and done, you will only be remembered by how many championships you won,” Clarke said.

Meanwhile, rookie coach of St. Paul’s United and former player Thrizen Leader said defensive errors cost them the match. “I thought tonight was an excellent game to start off the season. I think in football, teams that make the least mistake eventually win the game and tonight we made two crucial mistake which cost us the game,” Leader said.

The President’s Cup was preceded by the official opening of the SKNFA Football season, with the presentation of the main sponsor National bank Group of companies and other corporate partners: SKB MRI and Dasani Water and Powerade. Representatives of the SKNFA member clubs were also present. Fireworks lit up the Basseterre skies just before the match started, signaling the grand commencement of the 2024 football season.

