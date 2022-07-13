SKN to be represented at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

By: SKNOC, (Press Release)

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) will be held in Birmingham, England over the period 28th July to 8th August 2022, and the St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee/Commonwealth Games Association (SKNOC/CGA) will make its tenth appearance at these Games.

The team which is being led by the Chef de Mission, Mr. Leroy Greene and General Team

Manager, Mr. Lester Hanley is comprised of the following athletes and officials:

Athletics/Track and Field:

1. Ms. Amya Clarke

2. Mr. Warren Hazel

3. Mr. Nadale Buntin

4. Mr. Kizan David

Beach Volleyball:

1. Mr. St Clair Hodge

2. Mr. Shawn Seabrookes

Team Officials:

1. Ms. Roatter Johnson – Athletics/Track and Field Coach

2. Mr. Richard Swan – Beach Volleyball Coach

The Team will be engaged in competitions on the following dates:

• Athletics – 2nd August to 7th August 2022

• Beach Volleyball – 30th July to 7th August 2022

The SKNOC/CGA extends best wishes, safe travels and much success to team St Kitts and

Nevis.