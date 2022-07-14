Poise SKN’s Annual Theatre Production A Success

Basseterre, St Kitts (July 14th, 2022)—Poise SKN hosted its annual recital on Sunday 10th July at Carnival Village dubbed Take Me to Church. The annual event which had been delayed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, featured the work and talent of over 150 of the Federation’s youth predominantly under the age of 25. The theatrical production included ariel silk, ariel hoop, pole dances, and appearances by the Axonic Flow band

According to the institute’s founder and Creative Director, Desi Brown, this year’s recital used edutainment (entertainment and education) to focus attention on several issues plaguing young people. “This production shared the positive messages of faith, addressed issues of body image, peer pressure, drug abuse as well as mental illness, specifically resulting in suicide among young people,” Brown said.

Additionally, this year‘s theatrical production is tri-fold as the monies earned from this fundraiser will assist the institute with purchasing and outfitting a Dance Studio with training equipment for all departments within the Institute of Dance as well as contributing to the travel of 4 of its Aerialist to receive professional training at the Fenyx Aerial Arts in Houston Text from August 20 to 28. During the production, Poise SKN collected of a special ‘Tithes & Offering’ during the event (a feature adopted from the church). The collection will be donated to the Paediatric Assistance League St. Kitts & Nevis (PALS) through the collection

Poise SKN takes this opportunity to thank its sponsors for their contribution to the recital. The sponsors include, Cleanrite, Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Jay Black Productions, Maitland, Maitland & Associates, Amory Enterprises, Zenith Fashion & Jewelry, ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation, S L Services, QuiteVIVID, The Brown Pen, Jihan Williams, Xpress Events, Pro Video Production, Aryana E.S, iLead Consultancy, QSound, One Root Studio, and Ram’s Supermarket.

About Poise SKN

Poise SKN is a youth-led non-profit multidiscipline entity aimed at improving the quality of and access to arts education in the Federation. Poise SKN offers services in dance, pageantry and promotional marketing and is committed to promoting excellence in St. Kitts-Nevis through a variety of services