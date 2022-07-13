Amya Clarke en route to Oregon 2022

Story Credit: St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Amya Clarke is set to participate in World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA taking place this weekend from July 15th. Clarke will be competing in the Women’s 100 meters event on 17th July 2022 .

Clarke, a student at the University of Akron, is the lone athlete from St. Kitts and Nevis to participate in Oregon 2022, having earned a universality spot. According to worldathletics.org Clarke’s personal best in 11.41 which she ran at Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, MI (USA) on 14 MAY 2022.

Twenty-two-year-old Amya is most remembered for her participation in the recently concluded XXXII Olympic Games held in Tokyo, Japan in Summer 2022. She continues to compete regionally and globally and is now the top female athlete in St Kitts and Nevis.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ official delegation to the Championships include Amya Clarke 100 meter sprinter, and Coach Lonzo Wilkin. SKN Athletics President Delwayne Delaney will also attend the games as a guest of World Athletics.