SKN to be Represented at OECS/ECCB International Netball Series

(Feb. 12, 2022) – A fourteen-member delegation from St. Kitts-Nevis left the twin-island nation on Saturday (Feb. 12) for the Commonwealth of Dominica to participate in the OECS/ECCB International Netball Series.

Slated for Feb. 12-18, the tournament will see six teams: Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts-Nevis, St. Lucia and Barbados competing in this year’s series.

The St. Kitts-Nevis delegation is headed by Manager Alister Thompson, Coach Sean Murdock and Trainer Orville Thompson. The players are Captain Natalie Sutton, Vice Captain Latoya Caesar, Jewel Thompson, Aaliyah Gibson, Rochella Challenger, Keirish Richardson, Khalique Challenger, Rodona Nanton, Dianna Browne, Tashecia Bowen and Cassigne Russell Smithen.

The first three games are slated for Sunday (Feb. 13) following an official opening ceremony. Team St. Kitts-Nevis is expected to play on opening night against Team St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on Feb. 14 against Team Barbados, on Feb. 15 against Team St. Lucia, on Feb. 17 against Team Antigua and Barbuda and on Feb. 18 against Team Dominica.

The Feb. 12-18 series will be the first overseas engagement for Team St. Kitts-Nevis since the St. Kitts-Nevis Netball Association was installed last year.

Prior to Saturday’s departure, Team St. Kitts-Nevis engaged in a weekend retreat which featured a personal development session, a visit to Nevis’ Bath Stream and a church service.

END

Disclaimer





This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This Curation Network & Social Media Agency does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and editorials. Therefore, the views expressed therein are not necessarily those of SKNPULSE or SKN PULSE Social, its sponsors or advertisers.