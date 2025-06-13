OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM HON. DR. GEOFFREY HANLEY DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER & MINISTER OF EDUCATION

Thursday, June 12, 2025

It gives me tremendous pride and heartfelt joy to announce that construction has officially commenced on the new Basseterre High School — a transformational step forward in the education landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis.

This moment marks the fulfillment of a promise — not just to a school community, but to an entire nation. The new Basseterre High School represents far more than concrete and steel; it symbolizes resilience, hope, and our unwavering belief in the power of education to shape lives, build communities, and drive national development.

As Minister of Education, and more importantly as someone who has walked the corridors of Basseterre High School as both student and educator, this development is deeply personal. I understand the legacy of this institution and the profound impact it has had on generations of Kittitians and Nevisians. It is with this legacy in mind that we embark on building not just a school, but a world-class institution equipped for 21st-century learning.

This new facility will offer modern science laboratories, cutting-edge technology, spaces co-curricular activities, and safe, inclusive environments designed to nurture the academic and personal growth of every student who enters its gates. Our young people deserve nothing less.

I extend sincere thanks to the Prime Minister, Cabinet, the project teams, and especially the people of Basseterre and the broader school community for their patience, advocacy, and trust throughout this journey.

We are building more than a school—we are building a future worthy of our children’s dreams.

Let us move forward together, with purpose and pride.

Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Education

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

