Leeward Islands, Jamaica Emerge Victorious from Action-Packed Women’s Regional Season

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies extends its warmest congratulations to the Leeward Islands, champions of the 2026 CWI T20 Blaze, and Jamaica, winners of the 2026 CG United Women’s Super50 Cup, following the conclusion of the 2026 women’s regional season.

The two tournaments which ran consecutively beginning with the T20 Blaze, highlighted the competitive spirit of women’s cricket across the Caribbean, and culminated in memorable championship triumphs in both formats.





The Leeward Islands etched their name into the history books after the capture of their maiden CWI T20 Blaze title, as they completed a dominant campaign without a single defeat. Their path to glory culminated in a tense, rain-affected final against a daunting Barbados side at the Arnos Vale Playing Field.





After being asked to bat first, Leewards posted 111 for six in their allotted 20 overs, anchored by a superb, match-winning half-century from opener Shawnisha Hector, who scored 58 runs from 44 deliveries. Hector was subsequently declared Best All Rounder in addition to scoring the most runs in the competition.





In response, Barbados’ batters were held to 79 for five after 16 overs when persistent heavy showers forced the players off the field. The match was ultimately decided by DLS method, which confirmed the Leeward Islands as winners and champions by six runs, sparking jubilant celebrations for the first-time winners.



Meanwhile, in the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup, Jamaica scripted a stunning comeback to clinch the 50-over championship for the seventh time.





Entering the third and final round of matches in fifth position in the standings, Jamaica capitalised on Guyana’s defeat of league-leaders Windward Islands and responded with a commanding performance against the Leeward Islands.





Eventual champions Jamaica bowled Leewards out for 146, with Chedean Nation leading the bowling attack with four wickets. Jamaica’s chase was guided by a 94-run opening partnership between Chrishana McKenzie and Lena Scott, which set the platform for their eight-wicket victory.





The final day victory, coupled with crucial bonus points, propelled Jamaica to the top of the final standings with 21 points, one point ahead of both the Windward Islands and Guyana in a remarkably tight table that saw the top four teams separated by two points.

Windward Islands and Guyana ended second and third, respectively, with 20 points each. Trinidad and Tobago finished a close fourth with 19 points after a five-wicket victory over Barbados in their last game. The Bajans claimed fifth with 13 points while Leeward Islands finished sixth with seven points.





In the T20 Blaze, Trinidad and Tobago secured third place by defeating Guyana by seven runs in their playoff match, thanks to a vital 46 from Britney Cooper and decisive bowling from Karishma Ramharack who took 3/13.





Jamaica, prior to their Super50 heroics, defeated the Windward Islands by 10 wickets to take fifth place after successfully chasing a target of 63 in 3.4 overs without loss.





Cricket West Indies commends all six participating teams, the Leeward Islands, Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and hosts the Windward Islands for their exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout an unforgettable season.





These tournaments not only crown deserving champions but also solidify a strong foundation for the continued growth and excellence of the women’s game across the Caribbean.

HONOUR ROLL





CWI T20 Blaze:





Most Runs: Shawnisha Hector





Most Wickets: Ashmini Munisar





Best All Rounder: Shawnisha Hector





Best Fielder: NaiJanni Cumberbatch





Most Dismissals: Mandy Mangru/Rashada Williams











CG United Women’s Super 50:





Most Runs: Jannillea Glasgow





Most Wickets: Anisa Mohammed





Best All Rounder: Jannillea Glasgow





Most Catches: Carena Noel & Leeann Kirby





Most Dismissals: Rashada Williams & Shemaine Campbelle