SKN: New Cabinet of Ministers sworn in

The official swearing-in ceremony for St. Kitts and Nevis’ new Cabinet of Ministers has taken place with the new ministers receiving their instruments of appointment.

The Hon. Dr. Terrance Michael Drew, who was sworn in as Prime Minister on August 06, 2022, will be responsible for Finance, National Security, Health, Social Security, Citizenship and Immigration.

The following ministerial appointments were made Saturday:

Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Ian Hanley – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Ageing and Disabilities.

Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce.

Hon. Konris Maynard – Minister of Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Transport, Information, Communication, Technology and Posts.

Hon. Samal Duggins – Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources, Entrepreneurship, Creative Economy and Cooperatives.

Hon. Marsha Tamika Henderson – Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Urban Development.

Hon. Garth Wilkin – Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs.

Two other Senators have been appointed to serve in the Cabinet.

Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke – Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment.

Hon. Isalean Phillip – Senator.

In delivering remarks, Prime Minister Drew said that the selection of ministers of government was strategic.

Believe me when I tell you that the Cabinet selection process was done carefully and systematically. Governance is serious business and your government must be responsive, effective and efficient because that is what you voted for,” said Prime Minister Drew. “Fellow citizens and residents, you have trusted me with the leadership of the government. I in turn have confidence in my team. Their selection was not a popularity contest, rather, I have to ensure that each ministry and each statutory corporation has ministers who are competent, empathetic, respectful, compassionate, accountable and energetic. I believe we have such ministers.

During his speech, Prime Minister Drew announced that “forthwith” the COVID-19 travel restrictions be removed and declared the Federation open for business.

According to the Prime Minister, the country’s business must commence under the new administration even while the election results are are still being analysed.