Ticket Office opens at Kensington Oval for West Indies vs New Zealand CG United ODI Series

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the opening of the ticket office at Kensington Oval for the upcoming CG United ODI Series between West Indies and New Zealand. The teams will meet in three day/night matches at the historic venue in Barbados on 17, 19 and 21 August, with each match starting at 2pm local time (1pm Jamaica time).

The three matches are West Indies’ last remaining three fixtures in the ICC ODI Super League as West Indies aim to automatically qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. West Indies will be seeking to win the CG United ODI Series to secure one of the automatic qualification places reserved for the top 7 teams in the ODI Super League table, excluding hosts India.

The box office is located along Fontabelle Road on the western side of Kensington Oval and will be open daily from 9am to 5pm daily, except on Sunday 14 August when it will be closed.

Tickets prices are US$35/BDS$70 for premium seating in the 3Ws Stand and at US$17.50/BDS$35 for the standard seats in the Greenidge & Haynes Stand. Children’s tickets for those aged 16 and under are half price. Seniors can also get tickets at half price for either of the stands. The West Indies Party Stand presented by Power X Four returns with tickets priced at US$38/BDS$76, inclusive of five alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks and great entertainment.

Fans can also purchase their tickets at tickets.windiestickets.com or via www.windiescricket.com/tickets avoiding the need to queue or travel and to choose their preferred seat. The Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard, provides advance tickets for every West Indies home fixture, delivering tickets securely and directly to fans’ ticket accounts to store on their mobile devices or to print out for entry into to the venue.

Fans in the West Indies can watch the CG United ODI Series exclusively live on ESPN Caribbean or listen to live radio commentary on the West Indies YouTube channel . Fans in New Zealand can watch exclusively live on Sky Sport.

MATCH SCHEDULE

Wednesday 17 August: 1st CG United ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Local start time 2pm/1pm Jamaica

Friday 19 August: 2nd CG United ODI at Kensington Oval. Local start time 2pm/1pm Jamaica

Sunday 21 August: 3rd CG United ODI at Kensington Oval. Local start time 2pm/1pm Jamaica

