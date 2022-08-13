Marsha Henderson of SKNLP, lone elected Female heading to Parliament

By: Staff Reporter

Marsha Henderson of the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) is the lone elected female following the August 5, 2022 general election.

Henderson was elected in a three-way race which pitted outgoing Member of Parliament, Jonel Powell and Nubian Greaux of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) for the St Christopher 2 – Central Basseterre seat.

Henderson, a lawyer by profession in her first attempt received 1,841 votes to Jonel Powell’s, 737 and PLP’s Nubian Greaux, 707.

She won all the boxes in her district.

Six other women contested seats in the Federal Elections including the Nevis Reformation Party Leader, Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge. Their participation has certainly set a new trend in St. Kitts and Nevis. While Marsha Henderson of the

St. Kitts and Nevis Labour was successful in her bid, the other women weren’t. Nevertheless, they won the hearts of many for their involvement.

Photo: Top to Bottom (left side)

Marsha Henderson (SKNLP)

Jacqueline Bryan (PLP)

Natasha Grey-Brookes (PAM)

Akilah Byron-Nisbett (PLP)

Photo: Top to Bottom (right side)

Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge (NRP)

Dr. Patricia Bartlette (NRP)

Patricia Jeffers (MRM)

Marsha Henderson and the five other elected Labour candidates will officially receive their ministerial appointments at an official Swearing-in Ceremony slated for later today at Warner Park Stadium.