SKN Medical Students Graduate in Cuba

Six students from St. Kitts and Nevis graduated last week in the Republic of Cuba.

The federation’s newest professionals, Dr. Verdwencia Woodley, Dr. Joyan Wiltshire, Dr. Shenelka Maynard and Dr. Allgeron Audain graduated as medical doctors on Thursday, 21st July 2022 at the University of Medical Sciences in Guantánamo.

While Ms. Ava Spencer who graduated with honours and Ms. Carrie Bussue, both earned their Bsc. degrees in Medical Imaging and Radiation Physics at the University of Medical Sciences in Santiago de Cuba on Friday, 22nd July 2022.

In a Facebook post, the Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Havana expressed that they are celebrating the six students who graduated in Cuba and also shared two group photos.

The Counsellor, Mr. Winston Hanley attended the ceremonies on behalf of the Embassy.

In August, Mr. Davisharn Buckshon will graduate from the University of Medical Sciences as a Medical Doctor.