OAS to Observe General Elections in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Following an invitation from the government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, received on July 26, 2022, the Organization of American States (OAS) will deploy an Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) to observe the General Elections in that country, scheduled for August 5, 2022.



The Mission, which is headed by former Prime Minister of Jamaica Bruce Golding, is comprised of 11 experts and observers from 9 different countries of the region and will work in-person and remotely to observe areas such as electoral organization and technology, electoral justice, political finance and the political participation of women.



The Mission begins its initial deployment today, July 30. The Chief of Mission will arrive on Tuesday, August 2 and will meet with government officials, electoral authorities, political leaders, candidates, representatives of civil society and other relevant stakeholders.



This is the fourth time that the OAS will deploy an EOM in Saint Kitts and Nevis. Following the elections, the Mission will present a preliminary report with its observations, along with recommendations that will seek to support the continued strengthening of the electoral process in the country.



This OAS Mission is possible thanks to the financial contributions of the United States, Italy, and The Netherlands.