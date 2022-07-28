Premier Brantley extends condolences to the family of accident victim Natalya “Tav” Roberts

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 28, 2022) – – Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley has expressed sympathy and extended condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Natalya “Tav” Newton Roberts who perished in a traffic accident on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Ms. Roberts, a resident of Cherry Garden, was a passenger in a jeep when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned on the island main road in Vaughns Village. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Premier said, “I want to express condolences to the family of young Natalya “Tav” Newton Roberts. We woke yesterday to the very, very, sad news that this young, vibrant woman had lost her life in a tragic vehicle accident.

“I would really like to extend my condolences and on behalf of the [Nevis island Administration] Government and the Cabinet to the family, her Mom, her Dad, her siblings, her grandmother whom I know very well, and to all who mourn. I’m told that she was quite popular and had many friends and so I would want to extend condolences.”

Mr. Brantley’s comments came during opening remarks at his monthly press conference on July 28. He said Natalya’s passing was all the more tragic because of her age. Natalya was just 21 years old.

“Of course it is always tragic when we have to confront death. It is even more tragic when it’s a young person in the prime of their life with a full life ahead of them, and certainly young Tav appeared to have been someone who was starting out on her journey and that journey has been cut short.

Photo caption: Natalya “Tav” Roberts, 21, of Cherry Garden perished in a traffic accident in Nevis on Wednesday, July 27

“It is said that we sometimes question because we do not understand God’s plan, but those who are believers say that His plan is perfect and so we have to comfort each other and comfort the family in this difficult time, not withstanding the suddenness and the tragedy of this loss.”

The Premier used the occasion to encourage persons to drive responsibly, admonishing against driving under the influence and speeding.

“While I extend those condolences let me encourage our people to drive safely and responsibly on our roads. One of the difficulties perhaps of improved road infrastructure is that the smoother the road the faster it seems we tend to go, because of course the infrastructure is now much better than it was.

“I’m asking our people not to drink and drive and to make sure that they obey the rules, and for many of us now during this Culturama season who are staying out until very late hours, that they ensure that they can get home safely, that they are not drinking, or for that matter, falling asleep at the wheel as they seek to get home.”

Police say investigation into the fatal traffic accident is ongoing.

END