SKN CRIME: POLICE CHARGE TWO FOR NEVIS SUPERMARKET ROBBERY ATTEMPT

The Police have charged two (2) additional persons in connection with the attempted robbery of Ram’s Supermarket on Nevis on August 20th, 2023.

Three (3) charges were laid against Tarique Hanley of Hull Ground, Gingerland, Nevis; two (2) counts of Assault with Intent to Rob, and one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Mr Hanley was charged at the Newcastle Police Station on February 13th, 2024. Four (4) charges were laid against Javauni Edwards of Clay Ghaut, Nevis; three (3) counts of Assault with Intent to Rob, and one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Mr Edwards was charged on February 13th, 2024, at the Cotton Ground Police Station.