Appointment of Mr. Samuel Berridge as High Commissioner-designate for Saint Kitts and Nevis to Canada

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, February 15, 2024 (Press Secretary, PMO) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the appointment of Senior Foreign Service Officer Mr. Samuel Berridge as High Commissioner-designate for St. Kitts and Nevis to Canada. Mr. Berridge will serve from the High Commission for Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Canadian capital Ottawa.



With over two decades of dedicated service to his country, Mr. Berridge possesses extensive expertise in foreign affairs, international trade, and development policy. His experience is deeply rooted in a comprehensive framework of bilateral, regional, and multilateral engagement.



His proficiency encompasses a wide range of areas including international relations, protocol, trade policy, trade negotiations, conflict resolution, mediation, project management, and sustainable development.



Mr. Berridge’s distinguished career includes non-permanent delegate to the World Trade Organization (WTO), and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, and Counsellor and Head of Chancery at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations in New York, where he actively participated in the open-ended working group process to frame the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, commonly referred to as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Additionally, he served as charge d’affaires in 2015.



At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Trade, and the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit of the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Berridge excelled in various senior capacities, including Head of the Multilateral Division, Senior Trade Policy Officer, and Senior Assistant Secretary.



Mr. Berridge is a graduate of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus, Jamaica, with a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) in French and International Relations, and a plethora of professional training programs with institutes such as Georgetown University, Seoul National University, the Korean National Diplomatic Academy, and the UWI Cave Hill Campus.



As High Commissioner, Mr. Berridge will focus on building and strengthening relations with Canada, through solid partnerships with universities and research institutions, potential investors, and members of the diaspora.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains committed to promoting the interests of St. Kitts and Nevis at all levels of engagement while advancing its principled foreign policy.

