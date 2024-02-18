Cornwall’s six-fer helps Leewards to 273-run win over Guyana

Leeward Islands Hurricanes captain Rahkeem Cornwall and opener Mikyle Louis were the stand out performers in the Leewards 273-run victory over Guyana Harpy Eagles. Louis starred with the bat and Cornwall spun a web around Guyana Harpy Eagles batsmen on the final day of their second round encounter at Warner Park.

Cornwall’s 6/61 combined with Daniel Doram, Colin Archibald and Jeremiah Louis, restricted Guyana to 186 in the second innings and 188 in the first. Mikyle Louis was the top scorer in both innings with 113 and 130 respectively.

Cornwall ended with match figures of 7-89, after taking 1-28 in the first innings, while Doram, who had 4-40 in the first innings, took 2-48 in the second to end with match figures of 6-88. Jeremiah Louis had match figures of 4-80, after taking 3-42 and 1-38 across both innings.

Needing 460 to win, Harpy Eagles resumed the final day on 67-1, with Raymond Perez and Tagenarine Chanderpaul partnership worth 55-runs. Adding just 7 runs to his overnight score of 40, Chanderpaul was back in pavilion, so too was Perez, who added only three runs to his 20.

Wickets fell rapidly as Cornwall and Doram wrapped up things for the Leewards.



Scores: Leeward Islands Hurricanes 352 & 295; Guyana Harpy Eagles 188 & 186