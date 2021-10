SKN COVID Update: 4 New Cases, Two More Deaths

By: Staff Writer

St Kitts and Nevis has recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths.

With the lastest revelation, the total number of deaths now stands at 23.

Aa per Situation Report No. 575 for Friday, October 29, four confirmed cases were recoreded. The data suggests that cases are trending downward. New cases through out the previous days for the week as reported 12, 11, 7, and 9.

Presently, there are One hundred and forty-eight active cases.