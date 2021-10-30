Nevis Physical Planning and Development Control Regulations 2021 takes effect

Photo caption: Hon. Spencer Brand fixing his signature to the

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 29, 2021) — The following is a press release from the Department of Physical Planning and Environment in the Nevis Island Administration regarding the Nevis Physical Planning and Development Control Regulations 2021.

The Department of Physical Planning wishes to inform the general public that the Nevis Physical Planning and Development Control Regulations 2021 was passed in the Nevis Island Assembly on October 05, 2021. They were published in the Official Gazette No. 64 of 2021 on October 14, 2021.

The regulations, made pursuant to the Nevis Physical Planning and Development Control Ordinance Cap. 6.09(N) as amended, give specificity as it relates to the requirements for development design and application for permission to develop land.

Kindly note that these regulations come into force with immediate effect. A copy of the gazetted regulations is available for review at the Nevis Public Library in Charlestown and at the Nevis Island Administration’s Legal Department.

For additional information, please contact the Department of Physical Planning at: Telephone: 463-5521 ext.6302, Email: Nevplan@yahoo.com or via mailing address: Main Street, Charlestown, Nevis.

END