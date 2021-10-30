FOUR SKN WOMEN SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE WOMEN IN POLITICS LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE PROGRAM

By: Staff Writer

Four women from St. Kitts and Nevis, Gabriella Brantley, Nisharma Rattan-Mack, Isalean Phillip and Talibah Byron are part of the 2021 graduating class that successfully completed the Women In Politics Leadership Institute Program.

As part of the program, the participants were trained by American and Caribbean experts as well as Government officials from selected countries in the areas of leadership, networking and mentorship.

This year’s class comprised of 26 women. The graduates originate from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The program usually provides training to 25 hand selected emerging leaders from Barbados and the OECS.