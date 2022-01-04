Bowlers hand West U19 win over South Africa U19:  Carmichael 3-14

By: Staff Writer

West Indies U19’s secured victory in the fourth and final one-day match against South Africa under 19’s, which was played at the Arnos Vale grounds, in St. Vincent, on Monday 3rd January.

Having won the toss, Windies Rising stars batted first, but were off to a rocky start, at one point being 16 for 3.

Teddy Bishop stood out with the bat. The tall right-hander scored a polished 43 off 46 balls, which included six boundaries. He shared a fourth-wicket stand of 58 with keeper Rivaldo Clarke, who made 30 off 46 balls with three fours. Dewald Brevis was the best bowler for the Proteas with 4-11 off four overs. Cricket West Indies

The Windies Rising stars defended the paltry total with vigor. Fast bowler Johann Lane, knocked over the first three batsmen and then Nevisian Jaden Carmichael and seamer Mc Kenny Clarke picked up three wickets each, to rock back the visitors.

At 74 for 9, Mnyanda and Tshaka featured in a partnership worth 33 runs. Mnyanda was bowled by Carmichael, South Africa U19 107 all out.

Summarized scores:

WEST INDIES U19s 126 off 35 overs (Teddy Bishop 43, Rivaldo Clarke 30; Dewald Brevis 4-11)

SOUTH AFRICA U19s 107 off 23.5 overs (Aphiwe Mnyanda 20; Tshaka 11*; Jaden Carmichael 3-14, McKenny Clarke 3-23, Johann Layne 3-34)

Result: West Indies U19s won

Series: Four-match series tied 2-2.