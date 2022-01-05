PERSONS IN CUSTODY AFTER BOAT RUNS AGROUND

File Photo of boat with several passengers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 05, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating an incident in which several persons entered the Federation via Nevis illegally on January 02, 2022, on a vessel that ran aground at Bath Village.

Later that same day, seventeen (17) nationals of Haiti comprising eleven (11) males, four (4) females and two (2) juveniles were taken into Police custody and are in quarantine. The vessel, which does not bear a name, was also seized.

Following an operation conducted on a home in Nelson’s Spring on January 03, an additional seven (7) persons – two (2) nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis and five (5) nationals of Haiti, two of whom currently reside in the Federation – were also taken into custody and placed in quarantine.

Investigations so far have revealed that the captain and mate of the vessel are still at large. Individuals with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the additional persons of interest are asked to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707.

— 30 —

Disclaimer





This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This Curation Network & Social Media Agency does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and editorials. Therefore, the views expressed therein are not necessarily those of SKNPULSE or SKN PULSE Social, its sponsors or advertisers.