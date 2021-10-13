SKN Covid Update: 1 New Death, 31 New Cases

By: Staff Writer

St Kitts and Nevis has recorded another COVID-19-related death and 31 new covid-19 cases.



As per the Ministry of Health Situation Report, the 21st death and 31 new cases have been recorded within the 24-hours.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 stands at 1001. To date, there are 1444 recovered cases and 2466 total number of cases.

St. Kitts has recorded 2071 cases while Nevis has recorded 395. Of the 21 deaths, Nevis has recorded 3 deaths, St. Kitts has recorded 18 deaths.