SEVERAL PERSONS ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN RELATION TO ILLEGAL ENTRY CASE IN NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 13, 2022 (RSCNPF): Police investigations into the entry of illegal immigrants have resulted in several persons receiving a number of charges. Some twenty-one (21) nationals of Haiti are in custody after entering the Federation via Nevis illegally on January 02, 2022, on a vessel that ran aground at Bath Village.

On January 12, 2022, Wensley George and Brian Etienne, both of whom are nationals of Dominica, were charged for the offences of Illegal Entry into the Federation at a Non-Formal Port, Disembarking Without the Consent of an Immigration Officer and Allowing Persons to Disembark a Vessel as the Master of said Vessel.

Also on January 12, 2022, Datus Gregoire and Vincent Wendy-Darlene, both of whom are nationals of Haiti residing at McKnight, St. Kitts, were charged for the offences of Harbouring Illegal Immigrants. Gregoire was granted bail that same day in the sum of $5,000 with two (2) sureties for his appearance at the Charlestown Magistrate Court on January 18, 2022. Wendy-Darlene remains in Police custody.

On January 08, 2022, Emmett Bart of Sprott Street, St. Kitts, was charged for the offence of Harbouring a Fugitive. He has been remanded at Her Majesty’s Prison.

On January 07, 2022, Rudolph Claxton of Craddock Road, Nevis, and Leroy Walters of Government Road, Nevis, were charged for the offences of Harbouring Illegal Immigrants. They received bail later that same day in the sum of $10,000, with two sureties for their appearances at the Charlestown Magistrate Court on January 11, 2022.

George was apprehended by the Police and taken into custody along with Bart following an operation conducted at Bart’s residence. Etienne was caught at the airport attempting to flee the country. Gregoire, Wendy-Darlene, and Claxton were apprehended following an operation conducted on a house at Old Hospital Road, Nevis, at which a small group of illegal immigrants were found. Walters, who was present at the time, fled the scene, but was later captured by the Police.

— 30 —