SKN: 3 gold and 1 silver

St. Kitts and Nevis tallied three gold medals and one silver in the Special Olympics USA Games 2022 currently being held in Orlando, Florida.

Xavier Laplace won the first gold for St. Kitts and Nevis.

Laplace claimed gold in the 50m sprint and he also won silver in the mini javelin M06 final.



Josiah Lewis Browne secured gold in the mini javelin M09 final.

Tennis athlete Shakir Stapleton also secured Gold.

Stapleton won a 7-point tie break (7-5) with the game at 6-6. Time was called and Shakir was declared the winner.

The games commenced on June 5th and concludes tomorrow, Sunday 12 June, 2022.