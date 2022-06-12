Unleaded Gasoline – Retail Price

The General Public is hereby advised of the following retail prices of Unleaded Gasoline as of 8 June 2022:

Delta Service Stations $18.01 per gallon
SOL Service Stations $18.88 per gallon

Please note that these are the maximum retail prices at which Unleaded Gasoline can be sold at the respective company’s service stations.

