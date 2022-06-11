Devon Thomas Named In West Indies Squad For First Test

By: Staff Writer

Antiguan Devon Smith is one of three uncapped players named by the Cricket West Indies men’s selection panel in a 12-man squad for the first test against Bangladesh. to be played here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium next week.

The other two selectees are left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and fast bowler Anderson Phillip.

The squad will be led by Captain Kraigg Braithwaite and vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood.

The other members of the squad are Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer and Jayden Seales.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Shermon Lewis are the reserves.

