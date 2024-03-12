SKELEC Powers Garden Hotspurs Football Club with $25,000 Sponsorship

Basseterre, St. Kitts (12TH March 2024)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd is pleased to announce its title sponsorship of the now renamed SKELEC Garden Hotspurs Football Club demonstrating its unwavering commitment to powering the community and fostering a spirit of unity.

In a small but significant handing over ceremony held on Thursday 7th March 2024, at the Garden Sporting Complex on Fort Thomas Road in Irish Town, the SKELEC handed over its sponsorship cheque of $25,000.00 to support the purchase of team uniforms, equipment, and club operations. The sponsorship will be for this football season in the first instance.

As a cornerstone of its corporate social responsibility, SKELEC recognizes the importance of investing in initiatives that enrich the lives of residents and promote the values of teamwork, resilience, and community pride. The partnership with the SKELEC Garden Hotspurs Football Club exemplifies this commitment, as both entities share a dedication to excellence and service to the community of McKnight.

According to Mr. Clement Williams, General Manager for SKELEC, it was a very easy decision for us to sponsor the Garden Hotspurs Football Club as it aligns perfectly with our commitment to the community. “This partnership symbolizes our commitment to excellence, both on and off the field,” Williams said. “By fuelling football excellence, we are not just supporting a team; we are investing in the spirit of camaraderie, dedication, and passion that defines sportsmanship.”

SKELEC extends best wishes to the SKELEC Garden Hotspurs Football Club in the ongoing 2024 National Bank Group of Companies Premiere League

