Sports

Hetmyer to lead Guyana U15 team ahead of CWI Rising Stars tournament

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
#image_title

The Guyana Under-15 team will be led by Berbice batsman Adrian Hetmyer, for the upcoming CWI U15 50-Over tournament which bowls off this month in Antigua, (March 24, 2024).

Adrian, who is the nephew of Shimron Hetmyer, will have fellow prolific opening batsman Emmanuel Lewis as his deputy.

The Guyana team includes some of their top U15 players like Khush Seegobin, Parmeshwar Ram, Shamar Apple, Brandon Henry, Jathniel Nurse, and Richard Ramdehol.

According to the Guyana Cricket Board, the U15 team is sponsored by OES Guyana Inc., whose sponsorship will assist in the preparation and outfitting of the team for the Regional tournament.

Guyana U15 squad – Parmeshwar Ram, Justin Dowlin, Danvir Seegobin, Emmanuel Lewis (VC), Adrian Hetmyer (CAPTAIN), Rovaldo Pereira, Richard Ramdehol, Khush Seegobin, Sohail Mohammed (W/k), Shamar Apple, Brandon Henry, Gilbert Griffith, Jathniel Nurse, Arif Khan

Standbys Players: Trilok Nanan, Reyaz Latif, Bhomesh Lall, Feeaz Baksh, Kumulchan Ramnarace, Eron Benjamin and Mickle Sharma

Share this Article
Previous Article Alida Francis to become Statia’s first female governor.
Next Article SKELEC Powers Garden Hotspurs Football Club with $25,000 Sponsorship
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy