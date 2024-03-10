Hetmyer to lead Guyana U15 team ahead of CWI Rising Stars tournament

The Guyana Under-15 team will be led by Berbice batsman Adrian Hetmyer, for the upcoming CWI U15 50-Over tournament which bowls off this month in Antigua, (March 24, 2024).

Adrian, who is the nephew of Shimron Hetmyer, will have fellow prolific opening batsman Emmanuel Lewis as his deputy.

The Guyana team includes some of their top U15 players like Khush Seegobin, Parmeshwar Ram, Shamar Apple, Brandon Henry, Jathniel Nurse, and Richard Ramdehol.

According to the Guyana Cricket Board, the U15 team is sponsored by OES Guyana Inc., whose sponsorship will assist in the preparation and outfitting of the team for the Regional tournament.

Guyana U15 squad – Parmeshwar Ram, Justin Dowlin, Danvir Seegobin, Emmanuel Lewis (VC), Adrian Hetmyer (CAPTAIN), Rovaldo Pereira, Richard Ramdehol, Khush Seegobin, Sohail Mohammed (W/k), Shamar Apple, Brandon Henry, Gilbert Griffith, Jathniel Nurse, Arif Khan

Standbys Players: Trilok Nanan, Reyaz Latif, Bhomesh Lall, Feeaz Baksh, Kumulchan Ramnarace, Eron Benjamin and Mickle Sharma