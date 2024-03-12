STATEMENT re: ABANDONED VESSEL RECOVERED ON ST. KITTS

The Ministry of National Security in the Government of St. Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis is investigating the circumstances that led to a rubber dingy coming ashore at Keys Bay, St. Kitts, on March 9th, 2024. Having been alerted by the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force Coast Guard (SKNDF-CG) of suspicious activity in the area, officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force Infantry (SKNDF-I) responded to the scene. Though the vessel was met empty, the law enforcement officers observed several personal items in the vessel, an indication that it had previously been occupied by multiple persons. It is currently unknown if the dingy came ashore with said persons on-board.

The Ministry of National Security and the RSCNPF are soliciting the assistance of the general public. Should anyone observe any strange or suspicious persons in their community, kindly contact the nearest Police station immediately.

—30—