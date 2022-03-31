SKELEC OFFERS ONE YEAR FREE ELECTRICITY TO CUSTOMERS

Basseterre, St. Kitts (Tuesday 29th March 2022)—The St Kitts Electricity Company Limited is offering one-year free electricity to one lucky customer as a part of its Power Your Year Promotion. From March 14th – April 29th, customers who clear their bill stand a chance to win one-year free electricity. Additionally, customers who are unable to clear their bill amount can pay 50% or more and stand a chance of winning 6 months free electricity, a spa treatment, food vouchers, gas vouchers or a dinner for two. The offer is only valid for residential customers. Customers can pay through all pay platforms available. The SKELEC hopes that customers will take advantage of this promotion and avoid being disconnected. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn.

About SKELEC

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC) formerly the St. Kitts Electricity Department (SKED) is a public utility that provides electric power generation, transmission and distribution services to St. Kitts. SKELEC is the sole electricity provider in St. Kitts that seeks to supply reliable electricity at a competitive price in harmony with the local community and environment. The St. Kitts Electricity Company is owned by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and is ran by a board of directors. SKELEC began operations on August 1, 2011.

