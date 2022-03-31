Grange announces arrangements for Denroy Morgan’s farewell in Jamaica

Sourced Information

Kingston, 30 March 2022 – The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has announced a public viewing of the remains of the late Reggae artiste Denroy Morgan on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the National Indoor Sports Centre.

The Minister said members of the public attending the Centre to pay their respects to this “pioneer of Reggae music” would be required to wear masks, sanitise and observe physical distancing.

Minister Grange said the public viewing will be followed by “a series of tribute performances by members of the Entertainment fraternity.”

Minister Grange said:

“Though Denroy Morgan was a devout Rastafarian, he always advocated for unity between the lion and the lamb, with the lion representing the Rastafarian faith and the lamb representing the Christian faith. He had many Christians in his family and he was always respectful to them and their beliefs. As such the gathering at the National Indoor Sports Centre will be in keeping with his firm belief in peace and unity”.

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, family, friends and well-wishers will travel in a convoy from Perry’s Funeral Home in Spanish Town, St Catherine to Heritage Estate in St Thomas, for the interment.

The farewell activities in Jamaica follow a private Service of Thanksgiving in Atlanta, USA earlier this month.

Denroy Morgan had a successful solo career and commercial success in the 1980’s with the hit single ‘I’ll Do Anything for You’, which peaked at number nine on the American Soul Chart and led to him becoming the first Jamaican act to be signed by a major record label.

Morgan was also the father of Peter “Peetah” Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy “Gramps” Morgan, Nakhamyah “Lukes” Morgan and Memmalatel “Mr. Mojo” Morgan, members of the Grammy Award winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage. The musical trio of Noshayah Morgan, Otiyah “Laza” Morgan and Miriam Morgan are also members of L.M.S., a dancehall/hip-hop band.

“I wish to again, express my sincere condolences to Denroy’s family, friends and the entire entertainment fraternity for this tremendous loss,” Minister Grange said.