One more COVID death recorded

St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded another COVID-19 related death.



In Monday’s, (March 28, 2022) situation report, the count moved from 42 to 43. An elderly female is the latest recorded fatality.

Over the past few days, the Federation has been reporting zero to minimal new cases of the virus on a daily basis.

Even with the current trend, persons should remain vigilant and continue the use of non-pharmaceutical measures.

As per the the data, 36 deaths were reported on St. Kitts and 7 on Nevis. Since March 28, 2020, there have been a total of 5,549 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Federation; the majority being recorded on the island of St Kitts. To date, 5, 506 cases have recovered.

