Sherquanya Jeffers crowned Culturama 48 Swimwear Queen, Rocco Browne wins Mr. Kool Contest 2022

Photo caption: Sherquanya Jeffers crowned Miss Culture Swimwear 2022 and Rocco Browne crowned Mr. Kool 2022 (c) with other contestants at the Cultural Complex, July 26, 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 27, 2022) – Ms. Sherquanya Jeffers has been crowned Culturama 48 Swimwear Queen and Mr. Rocco Browne took the crown in the c Contest 2022.

Four young ladies and four young men contested Tuesday night’s (July 26, 2022) Miss Culture Swimwear Pageant and Mr. Kool Contest held at the Cultural Complex in Charlestown.

Photo caption: Miss Caribbean Digital Displays, Sherquanya Jeffers wins Miss Culture Swimwear Pageant 2022 (July 26, 2022)

Ms. Jeffers, sponsored by Caribbean Digital Displays, amassed a winning 926 points, while Miss Flow Keelia English was adjudged first runner-up with 839 points.

The 20-year-old beauty swept the entire pageant, winning every judged category- Treasures of Oualie Appearance, Best in Identical Swimwear, Best Cultural Pride Swimwear, Red Carpet Swimwear Appearance, and Best Onstage Interview. She also copped Most Popular on Social Media, and Miss Photogenic.

Photo caption: Mr. Nevis Cultural Development Foundation, Rocco Browne wins Mr. Kool Contest 2022 (July 26, 2022)

Miss Amity went to Melisa Gumbs, Miss Stella’s Engineering. The other contestant was Shantel Leslie, Miss Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority.

Mr. Kool 2022, Rocco Browne, was sponsored by the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation. He earned a crown-winning 931 points, winning the Performing Talent Appearance, Pride of Oualie Appearance, and Best in Identical Swimwear. He was also named Brothers’ Keeper and Most Popular on Social Media.

Dwayne Smith, Mr. Nevis Tourism Authority, amassed 800 points for the first runner-up position. He won Best Onstage Interview and was named Mr. Photogenic. Mr. Nevis Culturama Committee, Shenroy Joseph, won the King Of The Night Appearance. The other contestant was Dillon Smithen, sponsored by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The next major event for Culturama 48 is the TDC Senior Kaiso Finals on Thursday, July 28, 2022, followed by the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Soca Monarch Finals on Friday, July 29, 2022.

