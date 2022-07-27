Over 30 candidates contesting in 2022 General Elections
By: T. Chapman
The race is on for the 2022 General Elections and there are 32 persons vying for seats across the 11 constituencies of St. Kitts and Nevis.
Who are the five parties contesting?
St. Kitts Political Parties:
St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party – 8 candidates
People’s Labour Party – 8 andidates
People’s Action Movement – 8 candidates
Nevis Political Parties:
Concerned Citizens Movement – 3 candidates
Nevis Reformation Party – 3 candidates
Moral Restoration Movement – 2 candidates
How many women candidates have been nominated?
Seven
Where are the women running?
Nevis 9 – Patricia Bartlette
Nevis 11 – Patricia Mills-Jeffers
Nevis 11 – Janice Daniel-Hodge
Constituency 1 – Jacqueline Byran
Constituency 1 – Natasha Grey-Brookes
Constituency 2 – Marsha Henderson
Constituency 3 – Akilah Byron-Nisbett