Over 30 candidates contesting in 2022 General Elections

By: T. Chapman

The race is on for the 2022 General Elections and there are 32 persons vying for seats across the 11 constituencies of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Who are the five parties contesting?

St. Kitts Political Parties:

St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party – 8 candidates

People’s Labour Party – 8 andidates

People’s Action Movement – 8 candidates

Nevis Political Parties:

Concerned Citizens Movement – 3 candidates

Nevis Reformation Party – 3 candidates

Moral Restoration Movement – 2 candidates

How many women candidates have been nominated?

Seven

Where are the women running?

Nevis 9 – Patricia Bartlette

Nevis 11 – Patricia Mills-Jeffers

Nevis 11 – Janice Daniel-Hodge

Constituency 1 – Jacqueline Byran

Constituency 1 – Natasha Grey-Brookes

Constituency 2 – Marsha Henderson

Constituency 3 – Akilah Byron-Nisbett