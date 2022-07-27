POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN VAUGHNS VILLAGE 

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 27, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred at Vaughns Village on July 27, 2022.

The accident involved motor jeep PA 9681, which is owned by Ronald Powell of Fountain Village, and was being driven by Ryan Powell of Fountain Village.

Investigations so far have revealed that Powell was traveling towards Cotton Ground direction when he lost control and overturned on the island main road. The jeep was extensively damaged. The driver suffered injuries and was transported to the Alexandra Hospital via the Emergency Medical Service.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services had to be called to extricate Natalya Roberts of Cherry Garden who was in the front passenger seat. Roberts (21 years old) was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

Powell was treated for his injuries and discharged.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

