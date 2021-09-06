Nevis COVID19 Situation report as of Saturday 4th September 2021

Nevis has 145 active cases of Covid-19, this is according to the latest COVID-19 Situation report for Nevis as of Saturday 4th September 2021.

According to the stats released, 11 new cases were recorded, taking the number of active cases to one hundred and forth-five, (145). The total confirmed cases stands at 196.

Since this third wave, Nevis has recorded six recoveries.

The public is encouraged to follow all health guidelines from the Ministry of Health.

Risks can be reduced by:

Washing our hands for 20 seconds or more. Wearing of masks in public. Practicing social and physical distancing. Covering your coughs and sneezes. Cleaning frequently touched surfaces e.g. tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, etc. Getting vaccinated at any of our six (6) health centres.