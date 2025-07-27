SENIOR MINISTER DOUGLAS PASSIONATELY ENDORSES THE LARCENY (AMENDMENT) BILL, 2025

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 24, 2025 (SKNIS): The maximum penalties for the offence of armed robbery in Saint Kitts and Nevis were strengthened following the passage of the Larceny (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Bill, debated and passed during the July 24 Sitting of the National Assembly, provides additional options to the trial judge in sentencing convicted individuals.



The tiered system is as follows: robbery involving a firearm carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment with hard labour. Offences committed with other offensive weapons may result in up to 40 years in prison. When carried out with accomplices, robbery can attract a sentence of up to 35 years, while cases involving personal violence carry a maximum of 30 years. Robbery without aggravating circumstances may be punishable by up to 20 years, and assault with intent to rob carries a maximum sentence of 15 years..



Senior Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Christopher Six, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, applauded Prime Minister and MP for St. Christopher Eight, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, for spearheading the changes to the Act, bringing it in line with many countries across the region and internationally. These include Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada and the United Kingdom, to name a few.



MP Douglas referenced a recent ruling delivered by the Honourable Iain Morley, King’s Counsel and High Court Justice in the Saint Kitts Circuit, in a local armed robbery case. The sentencing took place on June 11, 2025. Justice Morley indicated that “in many other Caribbean jurisdictions, the maximum is life” and further described Saint Kitts and Nevis’ sentencing ceiling for armed robbery as a matter of inconsistency based on the commission of other firearm-related crimes.



“There are more people who are good, than those who are criminals,” Dr. Douglas said, adding that he is a strong advocate for the rehabilitation of persons with a criminal past. “[But] I also have to think of people like me, non-violent, I am part of the billions of people who are non-violent. … Innocent people need to be protected. That is what it is all about.”



MP Douglas indicated that the passage of this legislation leaves no doubt about the government’s commitment to reducing crime.



“We want to build a just and progressive society,” added Dr. Douglas. “We want to make sure that all of our citizens, at all times, feel comfortable and so we are discouraging criminal activity, especially that which is carried out [using] a weapon.”



The Member of Parliament emphasised that everyone deserves the right to live, work and enjoy their communities in safety. He strongly criticised opposition to the Bill by a single MP, suggesting their resistance was driven by perceived political gain rather than the public’s best interest.

