CABINET WELCOMES DWAYNE BRAVO AND THE 6IXTY CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY

L-R: DWAYNE BRAVO; PRIME MINISTER HON. DR. TERRANCE DREW

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 30, 2022 (SKNIS): Dwayne Bravo, Captain of the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots cricket team, paid a courtesy call on the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (August 29, 2022) to meet the new administration and celebrate the team’s success in The 6IXTY.

Bravo warmly greeted the ministers and showed off the Universe Boss Trophy to the Cabinet. He expressed pride in the accomplishment of the team in the new 60-ball competition introduced by the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The ministers welcomed Captain Bravo and enjoyed a lighthearted moment taking pictures with the popular cricketer and the championship trophy named after the Universe Boss Chris Gayle. Gayle is the brand ambassador for The 6IXTY and took to the field for the Patriots as well.

The Patriots won the inaugural competition on Sunday (August 28, 2022) defeating the Trinbago Knight Riders by three wickets. The victory was secured with the support of home fans as all of the matches for The 6IXTY were played at Warner Park in Basseterre.

CABINET MEMBERS CELEBRATE WITH THE TROPHY WON BY ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS

While visiting with the Cabinet, Captain Bravo presented Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew with a custom-made St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots jersey. The back of the jersey bears the name ‘PM Drew’ and the number 8, the Constituency the Prime Minister represents in the Federal Parliament.

Dwayne Bravo and his team are now focused on defending their maiden victory in the CPL Twenty20 (CPLT20) tournament, which bowls off on Wednesday (August 31) in Basseterre. Captain Bravo left the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2021 after winning four championships to join the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. He told the Cabinet that he was looking for a new challenge.

“I chose St. Kitts and I want this to be my next home,” he said. “I want you guys to embrace me and I will do everything within my power to make sure that this beautiful twin-island will be highly respected worldwide. If there is anything I can do, I am just a message away whether it is in sports, entertainment, or tourism, just feel free to reach out and I will be happy to continue to work with the youths of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

In response, Prime Minister Drew thanked Captain Bravo and said that the Federation has embraced the Patriots cricket team.

“You have indeed made us proud thus far. I know that last year you won the tournament (CPLT20) and you have won the new short version of the game which is The 6IXTY and I think that Kittitians and Nevisians are happy for that as well, Dr. Drew stated. “We look forward to you performing well, but nonetheless, whatever it is, you will have our full support. We are proud to have you as part of the Patriots team.”

Captain Bravo was accompanied by team manager Peter Abraham Jr.



-30-