Nevis records first COVID-related death

By: Staff Writer

Nevis has recorded its first COVID-related death.

The death toll has now increased to six, 5 deaths on St. Kitts and 1 on Nevis.

This was revealed in the St. Kitts and Nevis Covid-19 Situation Report No. 528 which is dated Thursday 9 September 2021.

Within the last 24 hours 38 new cases were recorded.

This brings the total number of COVID cases recorded in Saint Kitts and Nevis since the onset of the pandemic, to 1390 – 1150 in Saint Kitts, 240 in Nevis.

There are currently 613 active cases in the Federation, 155 active cases on Nevis while St. Kitts has 458.

We wish to extend condolences to the family and loved ones of the dearly departed.