Search For Missing Teenager Continues

Basseterre, St.Kitts- June 21, 2025. – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) continued its search efforts this morning, June 21, 2025, in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Miss Janelika Romney. The coordinated search operation commenced at approximately 6:30 a.m. in the New Guinea area and involved a broad cross-section of participants.

Joining the search were students from the Verchilds and Charles E. Mills Secondary Schools, family members of the missing teenager, and concerned members of the public. Also present were the Hon. Samal Duggins, Parliamentary Representative for the area, Mr. Azard Gumbs, of the People’s Action Movement and Ms. Mandecia Marsham of the People’s Labour Party, assisting in the efforts.

The operation was led by Inspector Marvin Thompson and Cpl. Jefferson, supported by a team comprising police officers, members of the Fire and Rescue Services, and soldiers from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force.

Search teams canvassed the area stretching from New Guinea to Halfway Tree, including the Brimstone Hill vicinity, before relocating to Dieppe Bay where further searches were conducted from the Gibbons area to the horse track.

Notably, Mr. Wendel Pemberton of Wasp Security provided valuable aerial support using drone technology.

Unfortunately, despite these comprehensive efforts, the search concluded at approximately 10:30 a.m. without locating Janelika or uncovering any new leads.

Earlier in the morning, between 3:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., police investigators executed several search warrants at premises in Dieppe Bay, Parsons, and St. Paul’s. These operations were aimed at locating the missing girl or gathering relevant evidence but did not yield any significant findings.

The RSCNPF thanks all who participated in the exercise this morning and reaffirms its commitment to finding Janelika, and urges anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward. The public’s continued support is vital, and all credible leads will be thoroughly pursued. The investigation remains active.

-END-

