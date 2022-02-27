Nevisian and West Indies Rising Star Onaje Amory Picked As Net Bowler

By: T. Chapman

Nevis and West Indies U19 off-spinner, Onaje Amory is one of five players from the Leewards chosen as net bowlers to prepare the President’s XI and the Senior Windies Team as they ready themselves to face England.

Amory, who made a name for himself while touring with the West Indies U19 in England and then in the recently concluded ICC U19 World Cup is already in Antigua.

Spin Bowler, Onaje Amory

Amory’s primary role will be to bowl at the batsmen in the nets. This gives the youngster an opportunity to network with the West Indian players and learn from the senior spin bowlers.

For the 2021/2022 season, Amory picked up 13 wickets with best figures of 4/8 against Scotland.