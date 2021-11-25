Seabourn Ovation Makes Inaugural Call to South Friar’s Bay in St. Kitts

St. Kitts is an official stop on the ship’s 2021/2022 itinerary.

BASSETERRE (25th November, 2021): The Seabourn Ovation made its inaugural call to St. Kitts today, November 25, 2021, at 8:00am, continuing a robust month of cruise arrivals to the destination. The ship docked at South Friar’s Bay where the Tourism Authority welcomed the inaugural cruise and hosted a plaque exchange ceremony.

Seabourn Ovation is the sister-ship to the prestigious Seabourn Encore. The vessel delivers a wealth of new concepts, a fresh vision and a host of illuminating ideas to delight the world’s most discerning travelers.



“We are extremely privileged to welcome the captain, crew and passengers of the Seabourn Ovation to St. Kitts during its inaugural voyage,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports. “The Seabourn Ovation represents a significant milestone in ultra/luxury cruising for St. Kitts as a premier destination. We look forward to welcoming many more calls from Seabourn and all our cruise line partners over the next few months.”

Cruise ship passengers are invited to explore the destination via “Travel Approved” bubble vaccinated tours and attraction sites. Passengers interact solely with fully vaccinated taxi/tour operators, attraction tour guides, seaport officials and cruise related personnel. The attraction sites include:

Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park

Carambola Beach Club

Caribelle Batik

Fairview Great House

Palms Court Gardens

Port Zante including vendors from Amina Craft Market and Black Rocks

St. Kitts Scenic Railway

Vibes Beach Bar

Reggae Beach

Spice Mill

Located on the Caribbean Seaside, South Friar’s Bay provides a splendid beach experience with calm water and a lively atmosphere. Cruise visitors can experience an entertaining outing while enjoying delicious food and drinks.

During November, St. Kitts will receive 32 cruise calls with an estimated total of 72,163 passengers.

Visitors are reminded to regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) and Nevis Tourism Authority (www.nevisisland.com) websites for updates and information.

