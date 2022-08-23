Federal Cabinet approves two Back-to-School VAT discounted rate days

Two Back-to-School VAT discounted rate days!!

The Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, August 22, 2022, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and approved two Back-to-School VAT discounted rate days.

The stipulated dates are Friday 26th and Saturday 27th August, 2022.

Several other matters of national importance to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were discussed.

