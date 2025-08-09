EIGHT CHARGES LAID IN POND’S PASTURE SHOOTING INCIDENT

Eight (8) charges have been laid against Kareem “Junjun” Jeffers, age thirty-two (32), ofPond’s Pasture, Basseterre, St. Kitts.

He was charged in relation to a shooting incident at Pond’s Pasture on July 30th, 2025, that injured Police officer Talbert Warner, Jr.

On August 8th, 2025, at the Basseterre Police Station, Mr Jeffers was charged with:

(a) One (1) count of Attempted Murder

(b) One (1) count of Possession of Firearm

(c) One (1) count of Possession of Ammunition

(d) One (1) count of Possession of Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life

(e) One (1) count of Discharging a Loaded Firearm within Forty Yards of a Public Road

(f) Three (3) counts of Shooting at with Intent

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends its sincere gratitude to all whoprovided assistance during this investigation.

