Breaking News

EIGHT CHARGES LAID IN POND’S PASTURE SHOOTING INCIDENT

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
KAREEMJUNJUNJEFFERS 00

Eight (8) charges have been laid against Kareem “Junjun” Jeffers, age thirty-two (32), ofPond’s Pasture, Basseterre, St. Kitts.

He was charged in relation to a shooting incident at Pond’s Pasture on July 30th, 2025, that injured Police officer Talbert Warner, Jr.

On August 8th, 2025, at the Basseterre Police Station, Mr Jeffers was charged with:

(a) One (1) count of Attempted Murder

(b) One (1) count of Possession of Firearm

(c) One (1) count of Possession of Ammunition

(d) One (1) count of Possession of Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life

(e) One (1) count of Discharging a Loaded Firearm within Forty Yards of a Public Road

(f) Three (3) counts of Shooting at with Intent

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends its sincere gratitude to all whoprovided assistance during this investigation.

— 30 —

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article JADESANDRADREW 00 JADE DREW CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE WOUNDING OFFENCES
Next Article 15916242614 e1471315b2 b Statement re: Attacks On Police Officers
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy