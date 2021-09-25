SAM ALMOST A MAJOR HURRICANE: ADDITIONAL STRENGTHENING EXPECTED

Sam is expected to become a major hurricane later today since additional strengthening is expected.

At 5 a.m. AST, the center of Hurricane Sam was located over the tropical Atlantic Ocean about 1150 miles (1885 km) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Sam is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). A slower motion to the

west-northwest is expected over the weekend, followed by a turn to the northwest on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts – a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Sam is a small hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 973 mb (28.74 inches).

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The next complete advisory will be issued by NHC at 11 a.m. AST – www.hurricanes.gov