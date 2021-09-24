Bulletin: Cruise Ship Day Oct. 5th

The General Public is asked to take note that Celebrity Equinox will arrive to St. Kitts on Tuesday 5th October 2021. The vessel will be anchored at Port Zante.

To ensure the safety of the General Public and offer a healthy and quality experience for visitors, please take note of the following:

The General Public will be unable to access the following ‘ Travel Approved’ Bubble Vaccinated tours and attraction sites during the hours of 6:00am to 6:00pm on the 5th October:

Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park

Carambola Beach Club

Caribelle Batik

Fairview Great House

Palms Court Gardens

Port Zante including craft vendors from the Amina Craft Market and Black Rocks

St. Kitts Scenic Railway

To mitigate any risk or interaction with international cruise visitors will ONLY explore the destination via ‘Travel Approved’ Bubble Vaccinated Tours. Local tourism employees interacting with cruise passengers, including but not limited to ship agents, port staff, taxi and tour operators are required to be fully vaccinated. Passengers and crew are not permitted to interact with general population. Tour operators are only allowed to transport cruise passengers from the dispatching site directly to the attraction, and after the tour, directly back to the ship.

This is a bulletin from the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

